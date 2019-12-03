Share:

ISLAMABAD - Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said that inter-services harmony and synergy are vital for operational success.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) made these remarks during a visit to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Mushaf, Sargodha, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

COAS was received by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan - who has also commanded Mushaf Base, a tradition shared by many illustrious names of PAF.

“The base and its squadrons hold claim to some of the most valiant actions in the history of air warfare and is a proud repository of capability, skills and traditions,” said the ISPR statement.

The COAS was taken to one of the squadrons where he was flown in an F-16. The chief of air staff flew in another F-16 and “both aircraft proceeded to maneuver for a combat action simulation mission.”

After the mission, COAS interacted with the fighter pilots of the squadron. He lauded the professionalism and dedication of the PAF and thanked the force for its unmatched services to the nation, the media wing of armed forces said.

“The army chief thanked the chief of air staff for his visionary leadership, acknowledging that inter-service harmony and synergy are vital for operational success.”

The air chief also thanked COAS for his visit. Both the chiefs underlined the need for continued and enhanced interaction between the services in training and operations.

COAS grieved over death of Naqeebullah’s father

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed heartfelt grief over the demise of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father Mohammad Khan and prayed for the soul of the deceased.

“Efforts to ensure the provision of justice as promised to him (Naqeebullah) shall be pursued,” the army chief was quoted as saying by the ISPR.

Naqeebullah Mehsud — a Waziristan native was killed in an alleged staged encounter in Karachi in January 2018.

His father Muhammad Khan, who had been pursuing Naqeebullah’s case since his murder, passed away on Monday.