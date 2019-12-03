Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has on Tuesday filed a reference against nine suspects – including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi – in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) import contract case in an Islamabad’s accountability court.

Former finance minister Miftah Ismail has also been nominated in the reference which states that former secretary of the petroleum ministry has turned approver in the case.

It has been pointed out that a company was provided benefit worth over Rs21 billion through the contract, and former Pakistan State Oil (PSO) managing director Sheikh Imranul Haq played a key role in the deal.

“The company earned profit from March 2015 to September 2019 which will eventually cause loss to the national exchequer of Rs47 billion till 2029. The contract will put additional burden worth over Rs68 billion in 15 years on the masses through gas bills.

“The names of all nine suspects are on the Exit Control List (ECL). NAB Rawalpindi is conducting an independent investigation of the contract with Qatar. Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi refused to cooperate with the anti-corruption body during his physical remand.”

The accountability court adjourned the case till December 16 after extending the judicial remand of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail. The court also allowed the erstwhile prime minister to meet his family. The anti-graft agency had arrested Shahid Khaqan Abbasi from Lahore.