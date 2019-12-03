Share:

LAHORE - Former president General (retired) Pervez Musharraf has been admitted to a Dubai hospital owing to serious health issues, a TV channel reported Monday. Pervez Musharraf had gone to Dubai in 2016 to “seek medical treatment” and has not returned to the country despite court orders. He has already been declared an absconder. The high treason case proceedings against him are expected to resume on Dec 5. According to the medical reports, the former president is suffering from heart problem and having blood pressure issue. He was booked in the treason case in December 2013 and was indicted for high treason by a special court in March 2014. The lawyer of the former president, during the hearing of the case, had said that his client is having severe health issues and will return to the country when he will feel good and doctors advise him to travel.