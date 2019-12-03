Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Shoaib Dastagir said on Monday that Punjab Highway Patrol teams should improve their performance and coordination with the district police to curb crimes and accidents on highways.

At a meeting where Additional IG Zafar Iqbal briefed him about the performance of 522 posts of Punjab Highway Patrol, the IG said that special teams should be formed at PHP Headquarters to pay surprise visits to all regions and districts and SOPs should be formed to review performance of these teams and use of available resources. In case of any violation of SOPs, he said, procedural action should be taken against the responsible officials.

He ordered maintenance of ammunition stock at the PHP posts across the province and said smog and fog PHP teams should revise their patrol plan, especially at night, and number of patrol teams must be increased for security and facilitation of travellers. He said that patrol teams deputed to check the public transport should take action against the speeding drivers and transport companies and a comprehensive policy should be devised to stop accidents of commercial vehicles. He issued these directions during a PHP performance review meeting.

The additional IG said during the briefing that PHP helped 137,000 travellers on highways, returned 404 missing children to their parents, extended immediate help to citizens in 1,219 accidents, general help to 11,120 citizens, first aid to 2,740 and fuel to 28,637 citizens. He said that 249,140 motorcycles were seized and FIRs were registered against their owners over violations this year. He said that 49 Riverine Posts along the cities on the banks of the rivers are actively participating in operation against the inter district robber gangs. He said that a special campaign should be launched to check vehicle fitness certificates.

Separately, IGP Shoaib Dastagir also issued transfers and posting orders of four officers.