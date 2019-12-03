Share:

LAHORE - The Sharif family has challenged freezing of Al-Arabia Sugar Mills assets by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore in the Lahore High Court (LHC), a TV channel reported on Monday. The NAB Lahore had frozen the Al-Arabia Sugar Mills in the assets beyond means case in November. The petition filed by Sharifs said that the inquiry against Shehbaz Sharif, Salman Shehbaz and others was pending. The NAB Chairman has been delegated semi-judicial powers, while the chairman’s powers are being used by the director general NAB Lahore, which is against the law, the petition argued. The petition has urged the LHC to prevent the accountability bureau from interfering in matters of the company. NAB Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem had asked the authorities concerned, including the SECP, to implement the orders with immediate effect.