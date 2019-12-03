Share:

HAFIZABAD - Women play a vital role in the development and progress of a nation therefore they should be provided with equal opportunities to enable them to make the country strong and prosperous, Deputy Director Social Welfare Nawaz Gohar said.

Addressing a seminar held under the auspicious of Baidari (NGO), he said that the present government was providing equal opportunities for women to enable them to play a vital role in the nation building.

District Bar Association Rana President Muhammad Arif appreciated the NGO for its strenuous efforts to ensure equal opportunities to the women as well as to protect their rights. He said that the lawyer community was providing free legal aid to women for the resolution of their problems. Project Coordinator Sajid Iqbal said that similar seminars would be held in colleges to create awareness among the female students and competition on the topic of human rights would be held in provincial and national level in this connection.

District Coordinator of the NGO Sajida Faryad, Khalida Shahid Advocate, Nighat Khan, Rahat Ayubi Butt and Abdul Jabbar Raza Ansari also addressed the seminar.

GANG BUSTED: HAFIZABAD: The Sukheke police have dramatically smashed a three-member of a gang which had stolen away Rs. 7 lakh and three-tola gold ornaments from the house of Muhammad Zahid at Lahore. The gang included a middle-aged woman, her son and his wife who used to work in the house of Muhammad Zahid as domestic servants.

According to police source, the police attempting to intercept a suspicious car No. LEH-17-331 but the accused sped away. However, the police chased the vehicle and arrested all the three accused, who confessed to have stolen away Rs. seven lakh and three tolas gold ornaments. The police have contacted the victim and returned the recovered amount and gold ornaments to him. A case has already been registered against the accused. Further interrogation of the accused is in progress.

THEFT: Unidentified thieves have dismantled away electric transformers installed in the lands of two different landlords in two different villages of the district under the cover of darkness last night.