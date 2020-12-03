Share:

The second nuclear power plant under construction in Karachi K-2 is in the final stages of completion. Pakistan has started loading fuel to the 1,100MW nuclear power plant in Karachi for testing in run-up to its commercial operations in April 2021.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) said fuel loading for the newly built Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit-2 (K-2) was started on Tuesday after obtaining fuel load permit from the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

K-2 is one of the two 1,100MW nuclear power plants being constructed at Karachi. The other plant, K-3, is expected to become operational by the end of 2021.

The completion of these nuclear power plants has remained largely on schedule despite the difficult times due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The fuel loading was witnessed by Director General of the Strategic Plan Division Lt Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, PAEC Chairman Mohammad Naeem and senior Chinese and Pakistani officials.

The nuclear power plant K-2 is a pressurized water reactor PWR, a third generation nuclear power plant equipped with advanced automatic safety systems powered by Chinese HPR-1000 technology.

