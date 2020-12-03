Share:

Rawalpindi-Eight more patients died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, informed district government spokesperson.

As many as 107 patients tested positive of the virus, she said.

Similarly, many confirmed patients recovered from the virus at hospitals, she said.

“At present, 40 coronavirus patients are admitted in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology while doctors in Holy Family Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital are providing medical treatment to 39 patients,” she said. She added that three patients were brought to Hearts International Hospital, two in Begum Akhter Memorial Hospital and one in Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.

On the other hand, the anti-polio teams have administered polio drops to 261,082 children during the second day of campaign across the district, according to spokesperson. She added the anti-polio teams, under foolproof security cover being provided by Rawalpindi police on directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, conducted door-to-door drive to achieve the targets.