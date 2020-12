Share:

Asset details of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah on Thursday have been submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to the report, Rana Sanaullah and his family members own 24 properties including plazas, companies, farm houses and agricultural land. He also has a private limited company RS under his ownership.

The report further stated that three different complaints were received against the PML-N member.