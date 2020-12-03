Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that differently-abled persons were an asset for every nation and urged for more opportunities to them so that they could explore their potential and contribute their fullest for the betterment of society.

In his message on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed worldwide on Friday, the PPP Chairman pointed out that his party’s government had introduced and implemented through repeated actions 5 percent job quota for the differently-abled persons in government recruitments and Sindh was leading the efforts vigorously.

Bilawal said that Sindh, in particular, was meeting all UN standards with regards to implementation on UN Conventions regarding differently-abled people and Sindh Assembly had in 2017 passed a Sindh Differently-Abled Persons Act-2014 and even brought further amendments to that Act so as to further address the grievances of differently-abled persons and declare them people with special abilities.

Bilawal further vowed that his party would take every required step for the welfare of the differently-abled persons and for the benefits to the society from their special abilities.