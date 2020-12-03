Share:

RAWALPINDI - Veteran politician and former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali died here on Wednesday four days after being hospitalised, informed sources stated.

He was of 76 years old.

Jamali was rushed to Armed Force Institute of Cardiology (AFIC) by his family after he suffered cardiac arrest on November 29,2020. The doctors put him on ventilator due to his critical condition.

Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali was a veteran politician who served as the 15th Prime Minister of Pakistan from 2002 until his resignation in 2004. Originally a supporter of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamali emerged from the politics of Balochistan province under military Governor Rahimuddin Khan during the 1970s.

Later, he was also elected as MNA and joined PTI.

Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali left four sons Farid Jamali, Nawaz Jamali, Umer Khan Jamali and Javed Jamali behind.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister on Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Khan and other politicians expressed their sorrow over demise of Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali.