Share:

LAHORE - A petition was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the scheduled public gathering of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore on December 13 in wake of second wave of coronavirus.

The petition was filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar, who stated that health emergency had been declared in the country due to coronavirus. He submitted that the government had closed all educational institutions, besides imposing various restrictions to control the spread of the virus.