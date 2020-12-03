Share:

BBC journalist Stephen Sackur is known for grilling his guests on his show HardTalk and former finance minister Ishaq Dar was no exception as he was posed with hard-hitting questions.

As four-time former finance minister and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Muhammad Ishaq Dar appeared on Stephen Sackur's HardTalk on BBC, Pakistanis had a good laugh as the host questioned a rather overwhelmed politician attempting to recall his properties around the world, or lack thereof apparently.

Visibly faded as the questions became more direct, many on Twitter took this opportunity to grill Dar over the episode.

While the politician maintained that all his tax records were reported, the host asked him repeatedly how many properties he and his family own. “It’s all declared in my tax returns. Everything is accounted for.”

Soon after the interview was aired snippets were widely shared on Pakistani Twitter Dar answering Sackur's questions with #IshaqDar and #StephenSackur becoming the top trends in the country.

Many shared their thoughts on the same, as the former finance minister became a subject for trolls and memes.