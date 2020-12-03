Share:

Peshawar - A Special meeting of the Senate of Islamia College on Wednesday decided to remove Acting Vice Chancellor Dr Nowshad from the office.

The Senate meeting, chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, discussed in detail the inquiry reports of Governor’s Inspection Team and took the decision. It was also decided that a show-cause notice would also be served to Dr Nowshad in this regard by the Syndicate of the concerned institution.

The meeting also decided to float advertisement for filling the posts of Registrar, Treasurer, Controller Examination and Provost in Islamia College. The recruitment process would be completed within three months.

Speaking on the occasion, the KP Governor Shah Farman said the purpose of appointment on these posts was to appoint administrative officers rather teaching staff. He said that Islamic College was a historic educational institution and its credibility would be maintained at all cost. He expressed resolve that there would no compromise on providing quality education and future of young generation.

The meeting besides other Senate members was attended by MPA Arbab Muhammad Waseem, Vice Chancellor Agriculture University Dr Jehan Bakht, Principal Secretary to Governor Idrees Khan, Additional Secretary Finance Safer Ahmad.