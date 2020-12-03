Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday sought report of inquiry commission on petrol crisis.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by one Shabir Hussain questioning shortage of petrol in the country during June 1 to 26. An Additional Attorney General told the court that the inquiry commission had completed its investigations and the report had been forwarded to the federal cabinet.

At this, the Chief Justice observed that this report should have been made public. He directed the law officer to ask the head of the commission, Federal Investigation Agency Director General Abu Bakar Khuda Bakhsh, to appear in person on the next date of hearing and submit the report of the commission in a sealed envelope.

ATC convicts three JuD leaders in another terror finance case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday convicted three leaders of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) in another terror finance case. The court handed down 15 years and 6 months imprisonment to Malik Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid, besides six months imprisonment to Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki. ATC-III Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings and handed down imprisonment on proving charges in FIR No. 42 of 2019, registered and investigated by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Faisalabad.

The CTD had registered the cases against the convicts under Section 11-N of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. It was alleged that the convicts committed terrorism financing by managing assets of proscribed organisation, and helped in raising funds.

It is pertinent to mention here the CTD had registered 41 cases against the leaders of the JuD in different cities of Punjab.

So far, the courts had decided 25 cases. The trial in several cases was transferred to Lahore following an order passed by the high court on the petitions of the suspects.

