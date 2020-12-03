Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Mar­itime Affairs Ali Haid­er Zaidi on Monday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) jalsas exposed the true game plan of Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement the min­ister said that Nawaz Sharif followed Altaf Hussain’s footsteps and now openly become an enemy of the state.

“When in office, he de­liberately intended to snare Pakistan into a debt trap that would eventually place our na­tional security at risk”, he said, adding, that after destroying the economy, his objectives were to sell out Kashmir & bow down to India on their terms.

“His secret meetings with Hitler Modi and Ajit Doval are prime exam­ples of his game plan”.

He said that the final goal leverage our strate­gic assets for more loans and damage us perma­nently. “Thanks to the Almighty Allah, his plan was foiled. Pakistanis elected Imran Khan as Prime Minister” he said.

He said that PM Imran Khan publicly exposed Modi’s fascism and op­pression in IIOK and openly condemned Is­lamophobia. He said that over the past 26 months, Pakistan economy first stabilized and now is on a path of growth, add­ing, that this is being ac­knowledged across the board both locally and globally. “All this was done under the pressure of COVID-19” he said.

He said that while PM Imran Khan has gained global accolades for fighting coronavirus and was recognized by the World Economic Forum.

He said that Nawaz with PDM once again is trying to save his and his partner’s looted wealth all at the cost of damag­ing Pakistan once more.

He said that the major­ity are not fooled by PDM rallies and want Pakistan to prosper and realize it’s true potential.

The minister said that this was evident in the recently concluded elec­tions in Gilgit/Baltis­tan where PTI knocked out PDM abd left the two spoilt brats Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari crying.

“While the two brats keep fooling each other and their cronies on be­hest of their crooked fa­thers, Pakistani’s are not worried” he added.