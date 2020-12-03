Share:

MULTAN - Another six patients including three female and as many male lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within last 24 hours bring-ing the tally to 278 since March this year.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said that Sabina Bibi (55), Shagufta Jabeen (65), Jamil Akhtar (65), Bashir Bibi (72), Mujhaid Raza (65), and Manzoor Hussain (73), passed away at ICU in Nishtar hospital.

Three victims hailed from Multan and other three belonged to Khanewal, Kot Addu and DG Khan, he informed. Sixty-five patients were positive and 47 were suspected out of total 153 cases, he said.

MC notifies 20

enforcement inspectors

Metropolitan Corporation has appointed 20 enforcement inspectors to curb illegal constructions and encroachment mafia.

Metropolitan Corporation has issued notification of appointment of in-spectors under the directions of Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood. Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood said that new areas would be assigned for inspection to all en-forcement inspectors. He said that practical steps were being taken to completely eliminate illegal constructions. He said crackdown against encroachment, wall chalking land grabber mafia would be speed up. Javed Akhtar said that action against illegal slaughter houses and parking stands would also be taken. He said that the metropolitan corporation was being strengthened by improving revenue recovery of the institution.

Practical steps afoot to control crime through

effective policing

South Punjab Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday said the provision of relief to masses in real form has been started after separate administrative and police set up in the region. While addressing a video link conference here at Commissioner office, the AIGP said that police and administration was jointly following the strategy of provision of relief to masses.

He said the police was stand by with administration of all districts across South Punjab over revenue matters and war against land grabber mafia. He said the practical steps were being taken to control crime through ef-fective policing as per vision of Punjab government. Zafar Iqbal said that field officials including RPOs and DPOs were directed to listen public complaints through open door policy so that masses con-fidence on police force could be restored.

The law and order situation in South Punjab and administrative matters were discussed in the video conference which was attended by the police and administrative officials.

Rs 430mln property tax recovered

Excise,Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) department Multan have recovered Rs 430 million as property tax till November chasing a target of Rs 675 million for the fiscal year 2020-21,said by officials on Wednes-day.

Figure showed ET&NC Multan achieved over 63 percent of the total tar-get till November while the second quarter of fiscal year 2020-21 was still in progress and department might surpass the target through efforts in third and fourth quarter i.e first half of 2021.

ETO property tax Khalid Hussain Kasuri told media that five percent waiver facility in property tax payments was no more available, however, he added that it could still be availed through e-payment channels.

Kasu-ri said there were 155,000 property tax payers in Multan but only 50 percent of them had made payments so far. He said that property tax collection process was in progress as per routine and no crackdown was on the cards due to novel coronavirus epidemic.