QUETTA - Unidentified armed robbers Saturday killed a student of madrassa at Rehman Kehole Road of Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district. According to Levies sources, the victim identified as 16-year-old Abdul Saboor was on way home from madrassa on his motorbike when armed bandits intercepted him. They opened fire at him as he put resistance during motorcycle snatching. As a result, he died on the spot. The robbers took away his bike.