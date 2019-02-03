Share:

Revenue Minister Hammad Azhar has said that the government is clubbing different taxes for ease of doing business which would be eventually reduced once the national economy is stabilized.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous government left a deficit of two thousand three hundred billion rupees due to which several economic sectors are under stress.

However, he said the financial support from friendly countries is improving the national economy. He said the government is committed to enhance textile exports in next five years.

He said steps are being taken for revival of the industrial units which were closed due to mismanagement during the previous regimes.

Hamad Azhar said the fencing of Pak-Afghan border would help curb smuggling of various items which would save the national exchequer billions of rupees annually.