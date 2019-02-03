Share:

LAHORE:- Pakistan Super League’s top most franchise Peshawar Zalmi has appointed country’s famous actress Mahira Khan as its brand ambassador for PSL season four commencing from February 14 in UAE. “We are very delighted that Mahira Khan once again has joined the Yellow Storm and becomes part of the Zalmi Family,” said Javed Afridi, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi here on Saturday. He said:”We warmly welcome Mahira Khan into Zalmi fold. She is not just our ambassador but she is a huge Zalmi Fan as well. For all the Zalmi Fans, Mahira is Forever Zalmi.”–Staff Reporter