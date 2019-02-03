Share:

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was yesterday shifted from Kot Lakhpat Jail to Services Hospital amid elaborate security arrangements.

A five member special medical board, headed by Services Institute of Medical Sciences Principal Prof Mehmood Ayaz, examined the health of ex-premier and went though medical record handed over by the jail staff.

On the request of Nawaz Sharif, his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan was also called for assisting the medical board, which included Prof Kamran Cheema, Prof Imran, Prof Sajid Nisar and Dr Khadija.

This is the fourth medical board constituted since reported deterioration of Nawaz’s health at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

A six-member board had examined his health on January 31 and recommended shifting him to hospital for he had developed cardiac, renal and other medical complications. Earlier a four-member medical board had also recommended shifting him to hospital.

The former prime minister was driven to the hospital late afternoon. Police team headed by SP Model Town Ali Waseem made security arrangements prior to his arrival.

After ECG and blood pressure check up, the former prime minister was offered tea with shami kabab, seekh kabab and samosas along with yogurt and tomato ketchup.

A number of workers of the PML-N were already present outside the hospital to welcome Nawaz Sharif who waved hand to respond to their slogans. Workers also showered rose petals on the vehicles of their leader.

The three-time prime minister along with his daughter and son-in-law was convicted in a corruption case last year. They spent a few months in Adiyala Jail of Rawalpindi before release on bail on the basis of their appeals against the sentences.

Weeks later, Nawaz was convicted in a second corruption case and jailed again – this time at the Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore as per his own choosing.

Now a room at VVIP block of the Services Hospital has been declared a sub jail to house him where one assistant superintendent and four policemen will perform duties.

Only members of medical board and relevant staff will be allowed entry in the VVIP room. Entry of specified persons will be allowed on special permission from the Home Department.

A personal attendant can stay with Nawaz Sharif at the hospital. Prof Mehmood Ayaz said that a cardiologist could be called when and if required.

For overall security of the PML-N Quaid, police officials will perform duties in three shifts – each of which will involve services of one DSP, two inspectors and 80 police personnel. Personnel in uniform and plain clothes will perform duties separately.