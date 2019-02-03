Share:

LAHORE : In the wake of contractual inspection, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project resumed power generation on Saturday on schedule. The project, which was commissioned in April 2018, remained shut down from January 5 onwards for the contractual inspection of the plant during the low flow period of River Neelum. The available flow of River Neelum allows operation of one unit utilizing live storage of the reservoir. Thus, the Neelum Jhelum Powerhouse is generating about 242 MW at present. All the four units require 280 cusecs of water which will be possible by March/April 2019 entailing full generation of 969 MW. The Powerhouse is expected to achieve design energy production of annual 4.6 billion units during 2019-2020 generating revenue of Rs 50 billion per annum approximately. It is worth mentioning that the first unit of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project was commissioned in April 2018. Its all four units went into operation in a phased manner by August 14, 2018.

Prior to its contractual inspection, Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project injected over 1.8 billion units to the national grid.