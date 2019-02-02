Share:

OKARA-Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Yasmin Rashid paid a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital and the South City Hospital. She was accompanied by Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, CEO Health and Assistant Commissioner, the ministers visited South City Hospital where they were received by Medical Superintendent Dr Aslam Kaim Khani and his staff.

The ministers visited different wards of the hospital with the MS. They also enquired about health facilities and the provision of free medicines from patients and their relatives. The visiting ministers expressed their satisfaction over general state of affairs in the hospital.

Later, the ministers visited DHQ Hospital in the main city and checked Emergency Ward, Labour Room, Surgical Ward and Shelter Home. The ministers observed the sanitation condition of the hospital as satisfactory. DC Maryam Khan expressed satisfaction over the performance of Medical Superintendent.

The ministers also enquired about the health of under treatment patients and met their relatives as well.

The patients and their relatives were also enquired about the standard of treatment facilities and provision of free of cost medicines.

Later, while talking with journalists, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the PTI government had very clearly issued directions of free treatment medicines to all public hospitals.

She said that the government would leave no stone unturned to provide better medical facilities to the people. She told the media that the vacancies of the doctors in the hospitals had been filled.

The seats of Supra medical staff and other vacancies would be soon filled. She said that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was removal of public problems as early as possible. She added that the government had finalised the plan of the issuance of Health Card having credit of a treatment amounting to Rs350,000 to the card holder.

These cards would be distributed among deserving people in 36 districts of the province of Punjab to get benefit of free treatment. The provincial minister also pledged to provide modern machinery to the hospital very soon.

She also used excellent words of satisfaction in praise of DC Maryam Khan and the MS of the hospital. Local PTI leaders including district president Chaudhry Tariq Irshad, former provincial minister Ashraf Khan Sohna, provincial ticket holders - Haji Chaudhry Saleem Sadiq and Ch Abdullah Tahir were also present on the occasion.

The terminated former daily wages employees of the hospital raised protest before the minister. The minister promised to get their problem solved on priority basis. The minister also checked mobile hospital parked on the premises of the hospital since the month of May, 2018, and directed CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed to put the mobile hospital in action immediately.

Earlier, when the minister arrived at Pattoki Hospital, she found MS Afzal Bashir absent. The minister put in suspension the services of the MS Pattoki Hospital with immediate effect.

She determined that no laxity or ignorance of doctors and paramedical staff would be tolerated.