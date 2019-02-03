Share:

FAISALABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to start direct international flights between Faisalabad and Jeddah from February 18. Talking to APP, District Manager (PIA) Qaisar Iqbal said that there would be four weekly direct flights between Faisalabad and Jeddah, adding that these flights will be for Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. He said that Airbus 320 has been allocated for this profitable route while the departure time for the flight from Faisalabad International Airport would be 4.55 a.m. He said booking for the first direct flight has been completed.–APP