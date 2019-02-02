Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Pitbull inspired John Travolta to go bald. The 64-year-old actor recently revealed his new look and revealed that his pal Pitbull has been trying to convince him to adopt the look for some time, even photoshopping pictures of John bald to show him how good it would look. Speaking to Extra, John said: ''A good friend, Armando Perez, Pitbull -- he lives his life like this. He would send pictures of me where I have all my hair, and he'd superimpose no hair and say, 'I prefer this,' so I thought ... Maybe it's time to do it.''