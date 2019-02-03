Share:

BAJAUR - A new polio case has been reported in Bajaur taking the total number of polio cases to six in last three months.

District Surgeon Bajaur Dr Wazir Khan Safi told reporters here on Saturday that the polio case has surfaced in Inayat Kalli area of Khar tehsil. He said the child identified as Javed, son of Rahmanullah, living in the area for the last several years was diagnosed with the virus.

To check the presence of polio virus, the official said that a team of health officials had visited the area twice and collected samples. The samples were later sent to the National Institute of Health Islamabad which confirmed it to be a polio case.

He further said that the child had been given seven doses of polio drops.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta has also confirmed the fresh polio case in Bajaur district.

Man kills father, 2 brothers

Staff Reporter from Peshawar adds: A man killed his father and two brothers while his minor brother sustained injuries in Peshawar on Saturday.

Sources said that the incident occurred due to domestic dispute in Asho Khail village in the jurisdiction of Mattni police station.

The incident occurred after verbal exchange of harsh words between the accused Sajjad and his father. Sajjad opened indiscriminate firing on his father and three brothers.

Those killed were identified as Sikandar, Saqib and Mushtaq while Alamzed sustained injuries. The accused managed to escape from the crime scene. Police have started search operation in the area.