Sargodha - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Aamir Sultan Cheema has won the election in Sargodha’s NA-91 after repolling, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered repolling in the constituency after finding evidence of ballot tampering.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ch Fawad Hussain Saturday felicitated Aamir Sultan Cheema for winning the election from the National Assembly constituency NA-91 Sargodha by defeating Zulfikar Bhatti of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz by comfortable margin.

The minister, in a tweet message on his social media account, said the PTI had emerged victorious from the city of ‘Shaheens’, Sargodha. He said the gift of another NA seat showed people’s confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both the PTI leadership and Aamir Sultan Cheema deserved appreciation, he added.

The soul of late Anwar Cheema, the father of Aamir Cheema, would be satisfied that his son had got the honour to represent the same constituency, which he (Anwar Cheema) had represented in the past, Fawad added.