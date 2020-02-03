ABBOTTABAD - Outgoing Regional Police Officer (RPO) Hazara Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail has taken concrete measures against drugs selling, land mafia, crackdown against extortionist, police reforms during a very short period of his appointment in Hazara.
This was stated by the speakers while addressing a farewell in the honour of Dr. Mazhar ul Haq hosted by Abbottabad Press Club (APC) here Sunday.
While talking about the services of outgoing RPO Hazara, the speakers termed the transfer of Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail from Hazara enmity with the region and demanded to cancel the transfer of the RPO.
RPO Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail while addressing the farewell said that during his very short tenure he got the cooperation of all stakeholders for reforms agenda. “Although, we had started a campaign against drug selling which is at the rise in Abbottabad and need serious efforts for its eradication,” he added
At the end of the ceremony, a shield was also presented to Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail from Abbottabad Press Club and Abbottabad Union of Journalists.