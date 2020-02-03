Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Outgoing Regional Po­lice Officer (RPO) Hazara Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kaka­khail has taken concrete measures against drugs selling, land mafia, crack­down against extortion­ist, police reforms during a very short period of his appointment in Hazara.

This was stated by the speakers while addressing a farewell in the honour of Dr. Mazhar ul Haq hosted by Abbottabad Press Club (APC) here Sunday.

While talking about the services of outgoing RPO Hazara, the speakers termed the transfer of Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail from Hazara enmity with the region and demand­ed to cancel the transfer of the RPO.

RPO Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail while address­ing the farewell said that during his very short ten­ure he got the coopera­tion of all stakeholders for reforms agenda. “Al­though, we had started a campaign against drug selling which is at the rise in Abbottabad and need serious efforts for its eradication,” he added

At the end of the cere­mony, a shield was also presented to Dr. Mazhar ul Haq Kakakhail from Abbottabad Press Club and Abbottabad Union of Journalists.