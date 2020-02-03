Share:

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, cloudy weather with rain (snowfall over hills) is expected in all districts of Balochistan, south Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan while at a few districts of upper Punjab during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning:

Islamabad four degree centigrade, Lahore seven, Karachi thirteen, Peshawar and Quetta five, Gilgit minus two, Murree minus-zero and Muzaffarabad minus-four degree centigrade.