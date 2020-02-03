Share:

PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Sunday said that the government has missed output targets of wheat, rice, and cotton. While addressing Tahafuz e Madaris Conference, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said that government has failed to achieve export targets despite devaluation of Pakistani rupee. He further added that his party did not accept rigged elections and termed opposition of the current government as jihad. He added that current government has destroyed the economy by taking record breaking loans. JUI-F chief said that international establishment wants to abolish madaris but in Azadi March they showed the world that they are organized and peaceful people. He further added that voters of current government are disgruntled with its performance. Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman demanded an apology from parties that voted in favour of merging FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. While criticizing PTI led government, he said that government has failed to achieve output targets of cotton, wheat and rice.