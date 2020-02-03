Share:

PESHAWAR - Having cracks over its painted decorated walls, the 400 hundred-year-old Mughal era mosque on the name of Sheikh Imam Uddin is one among the oldest sym­bol of national heritage in Peshawar Palosai vil­lage, which needs pres­ervation and attention of the archaeology depart­ment to make it long last­ing for visitors.

Alongside the mosque there is also tomb of Sheikh Imam Uddin with same style like the mosque which is also su­perb modal of Mughal era architecture. The mosque and tomb was constructed on piece of land owned by popu­lar Khalil tribe of Pesha­war as this tribe consid­er Sheikh Imam among their forefathers and ad­hering great respect for him.

One of the table-fixed on the wall near the lawn of the mosque states that Shiekh Imam was born in 1611 in Budhni village in the outskirt of Pesha­war. His father name was Sheikh Kabir, who was also considered an up­right and religious per­son of his area. Sheikh Imam’s mother Taj Bibi was daughter of Akhund Darweza Baba, a popular Sufi of the area.

Sheikh was popular for his decency and religious nature and got recogni­tion in the far flung areas of Peshawar in the name of Sheikh. He lived for 40 years and died in 1650.

The construction of tomb was started in 1652AD by his disci­ples Sheikh Abdul Raz­zaq, Sheikh Abdul Haq and completed in 1658. The main entrance is on South side which leads directly into basement, the wonderful tomb stands on the veranda consist of high arches on all four sides.

To the west of tomb there is three domed mosque. The mosque is rectangular in plan with three doorways opening under high arches. The interior of the mosque as well as the central door­way is highly painted in the same style as observ­able in the tomb manifest that mosque was built at the same time as the tomb.

The material compo­sitions of the mosques shows that it is com­posed of stone blocks and lime materials look­ing more stable than a cemented wall, howev­er since its inception no repairing work has been done to stop developing cracks.

In a visit, this scribe witnessed visible cracks in the mosque over its painted walls which erected almost 400 years ago in the memory of Sheikh Imam. The his­torical mosque and tomb have no paid watchmen to look after; however, few volunteers’ visits the mosque and the shrine on daily basis to keep it clean for the visitors.

Local visitors who are coming here in leisure time told this scribe that they feel satisfaction of soul and minds when they enter the mosque and this piece of Mughal era architecture is one among the oldest symbol of our national heritage.

They said that they not only offering prayer, but they stay at night in the guest rooms of the mosque situated outside the lawn of the mosque. In winter season, they also bring wooden fuel to burn fire and tell stories to each other regarding our great heroes and no­ble personalities.