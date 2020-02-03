Share:

QUETTA - At least 6 persons were after gas leakage caused an explosion on Saryab road in Quetta.

According to media reports, a family on Saryab road left gas heater burning on and they were slept. Gas heater was started leaking in the mid night while they wanted to start gas heater again in the morning which caused explosion. As a result 5 persons including a woman got injured and they were shifted to hospital for medical assistance. The second explosion of gas leakage occurred in a house of Esaa Nagri in which a man got critically injured . An injured person was shifted to Bolan Medical hospital immediately for medical assistance where his condition is stated to be critical.