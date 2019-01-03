Share:

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) High Court (HC) Chief Justice M. Tabassum Aftab Alvi Wednesday called on Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan, here at the High Court. The AJK HC chief justice congratulated the LHC chief justice on assuming the office, during the meeting. LHC judges including Justice Ayesha A Malik, Justice Ch. Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Jawad Hassan and Justice Shakilur Rehman Khan were also present on this occasion. Later, the AJK HC chief justice visited chief justice court and historical building of the high court. LHC chief justice also presented a souvenir to the guest.