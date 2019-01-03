Share:

Various districts in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab faced power outages on Thursday as three units of Guddu Thermal Power Plant tripped owing to dense fog.

Three units of Guddu Thermal Power Plant tripped leading to an immediate shortfall of 747MW of electricity, sources said. The disruption in power supply has rendered districts across Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab without electricity.

The units will be restored after fog clears, sources said.

A day earlier, at least four power plants, including Guddu, Baloki, Nishat and Nishat Choniyan, tripped due to smog. Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) temporarily extended the duration of load-shedding in Punjab, including Lahore, as there was a shortfall of 250MW after the plants tripped.