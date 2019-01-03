Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the federal government was fully alive to resolve issues of transport, clean drinking water and revamping of sewerage system in port city of Karachi.

“Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan and it has key role in stability and development of the national economy,” he said while presiding over a meeting on development projects in Karachi.

Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi and Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui were also present on this occasion.

Imran Khan said the federal government would play its full role to address the issues of Karachi. He directed to expedite working on Karachi development projects.

In a statement last week, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi said that the government will not compromise on peace in Karachi.

Shehryar Afridi said that the time has come to bring the menace of terrorism to its logical end and added that Rangers, police and law enforcement agencies rendered great sacrifices to restore peace in Karachi.

He said that the federal government in collaboration with the provinces will uproot the terrorism across the country and added that it is our shared responsibility to play our due role against the terrorism.

Chairman Senate meets PM

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed with him overall political situation in the country with specific reference to the smooth functioning of the upper house and upcoming legislative business.

PTI Senator Faisal Javid Khan was also present in the meeting and the opposition’s intention to bring no-trust move against Chairman Senate also figured in the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that a few days back spokesman of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Mustafa Nawaz Kokhar said that PPP along with PML-N would be going to de-seat Chairman Senate.

Meanwhile, Ambassador-designate to US Dr Asad Majeed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to have government’s guideline for his new assignment.