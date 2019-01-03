Share:

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has met with his family members including Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retired) Safdar at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore today.

According to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohammad Zubair, the former PM is patiently spending his days in the jail.

He also criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh and said that it lacks political maturity.

On December 24, Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

The Accountability Court imposed Rs3.47 billion (USD 25 million) fine on the former prime minister for failing to provide money trail, besides seizure of his assets of Al-Azizia and Hill Metal property.

On the other hand, his sons Hassan and Hussain were declared absconders and permanent arrest warrants were also issued against them.