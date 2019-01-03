Share:

LAHORE - Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been assigned to maintain his room in fulfillment of the condition of rigorous imprisonment awarded to him by the accountability court.

Inspector General Prisons Punjab Mirza Shahid Saleem Beg told media that the case of Nawaz Sharif was a sensitive one and he cannot come out of his barrack. Therefore he has been assigned maintenance of his room in Kot Lakhpat Jail as a means to meet the requirement of rigorous imprisonment.

Along with Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, the IG Prisons was interacting with the media at a function held to provide 100 sewing machines through Sarwar Foundation to the women in jails at Governor’s House here Wednesday.

Responding to queries from media, Punjab Governor said the PTI did not want confrontation with any political party and it also had no plan to overthrow any provincial government (reference to PPP’s in Sindh).

He however made it clear that the government was bent upon taking the corrupt to task and no compromise would be made on this count. The governor said solution to every problem of the country lay in ending corruption and as long as the nation got rid of this menace the country could not move forward.

Sarwar said the country was up against multiple challenges, health, education, and availability of clean water to the people. Giving priority to clean water, he said, the government is going to set up an Aabe Pak Authority to recommend solution to the water shortage, provision of clean water and to install water filtration plants.

He said on healthcare side, steps are being taken to arrest hepatitis disease which had inflicted every fifth person in Punjab while at some places the ratio is 10 to eight. He said in hepatitis screening of police persons, 10 to 20 persons [out of each 100] of them have been found suffering from this problem while.

The ratio of prisoners carrying this disease was also too high and with the cooperation of pharmaceutical companies, one held by Mr Ansar, 15,000 prisoners will be treated for Hepatitis. The function was attended by singer Waris Beg and the representatives of different NGOs.