The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 53 quackery outlets during the last three days. Also, an first information report (FIR) was registered by A-Division Police Station district Sheikhupura against quack Abdul Manan of Shaikh Pattio Wala for breaking seal of his centre, which was closed down by the PHC earlier. He had restarted his illegal business. Moreover, the PHC teams had visited 290 treatment centres in 11 cities and their semi-urban areas, and sealed 53 where quackery was being practised. These closed down centres included 12 in Sheikhupura, Sargodha seven, Layyah five, four each in Bhowana, Arifwala, Burewala, Gujranwala, Lodharan and Sialkot. As per the census of the visited centres, 97 quackery outlets have been converted into other businesses.