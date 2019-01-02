Share:

KASUR-Dacoits deprived a number of people cash, cellphone, gold ornaments, a chicken-laden mini-truck and other valuables in various incidents occurred in different areas of the district. According to the Mustafabad Police, robbers snatched a chicken-laden mini-truck near Pakki Haveli at gunpoint.

In another incident which occurred in the Pattoki Police limits, unknown robbers snatched cash, cellphone and other valuables. In the remit of Pattoki City Police, robbers entered a shop dealing in construction material, owned by one Muhammad Saeed and snatched Rs50,000 cash, cellphone and other valuables.

Similarly, Muhammad Shahzad submitted a complaint to the Sarai Mughal Police that he was on the way back home when two unidentified robbers snatched Rs38,000, a cellphone and other valuables from him at gunpoint.

In yet another incident that occurred in the Pattoki Police limits, three unidentified robbers entered a cement distribution agency owned by one Sadaqat Nadeem and looted Rs130,000, a cellphone and various other valuables. The police, as usual, have registered separate cases and initiated further investigation with no arrest or recovery.

GIRL ENDS LIFE

A girl committed suicide over some domestic dispute. According to police, Asma Bibi, a resident of Chak 24 was unhappy with the environment at her home due to quarrels. She committed suicide by consuming chemical following argument in the house. The police shifted the dead body to hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the family. The police have launched further investigation.

Married woman

abducted from house

In Hafizabad, a married woman of Jalalpur Bhattian was allegedly abducted by four accused including a woman.

According to a police source, 35-year-old housewife Madiha, wife of Rafaqat Ali, was alone in her house in Mohallah Massom Gunj Jalalpur Bhattian when a woman Muqaddar Bibi, wife of Abbas, visited the house and lured her to the embankment of River Chenab where three accused - Tanveer Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed and Abbas - were already present in a car. They bundled Madiha into the car and took her to an unknown place. The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

Rafaqat Ali, husband of the abductee, has appealed to the DPO to take prompt action to recover his wife and arrest the accused.