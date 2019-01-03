Share:

Karachi - The Sindh High Court (SHC) has sought reply from Secretary Defence till January 22 on petition pertaining to non presentation of Uzair Baloch before the trial court.

The Sindh High Court took up Wednesday for hearing the petition pertaining to non presenting Uzair Baloch before the trial court.

During the course of hearing, Rangers prosecutor has filed their reply in the Sindh High Court. Rangers have informed the court that Uzair Baloch is not in their custody.

Court while expressing displeasure over not filing reply by federal government remarked, “Why it’s not being told that where Uzair Baloch has been kept? “Court should be informed that why Uzair Baloch is not being presented before the trial court?”

Court while giving last chance to secretary defence for filing reply observed that it can issue strict orders too in case no reply is filed. .

Court while seeking reply from secretary defence till Jan 22 adjourned the hearing. It is vital to mention here that mother of Uzair Baloch has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court.

Petitioner took the plea that arrest of Uzair Baloch was disclosed in 2016 and suspect was not presented before the court after April 12, 2017; therefore court should issue orders of his production before it.