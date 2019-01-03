Share:

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday excused himself from chairing a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as he has been strongly advised rest by doctors after his backache worsened.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president will not be able to go to the Parliament today as he was strongly advised rest by doctors a day earlier after his backache worsened, sources said.

“Shehbaz was scheduled to chair a PAC meeting on law and order, however, owing to his backache and in keeping with the advise of doctors he will not be chairing the session,” sources added.

On Wednesday, doctors examined Shehbaz’s back and neck after he complained of severe pain and conducted a physiotherapy, sources said. “Doctors advised Shehbaz to restrict his movement and exercise,” they continued.

Shehbaz, who is in the custody of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was elected as PAC chairman unopposed on December 21. His name for the post of committee chairman was suggested by lawmaker Sheikh Rohail Asghar and confirmed by Mushahid Hussain.