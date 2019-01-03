Share:

PESHAWAR (PR): Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Center (SKMCH&RC) Peshawar has successfully completed three years of services for poor cancer patients. To mark its 3rd anniversary, an event was organized which was attended by hospital’s COO, Tahir Aziz, HODs of clinical and management departments, allied staff and cancer patients, being treated over there.

Out of all the patients, who came to seek treatment at SKMCH&RC Lahore, number of patients from KPK was second highest after Punjab. Almost fifty thousand patients are enrolled from KPK since the inception of the facility. In addition to this, people from Afghanistan also travel to Lahore for treatment. To address the situation, management of SKMCH&RC laid the foundation of its second hospital project in Peshawar on 9th March 2013. The project was completed in very short period of less than three years and the hospital opened its gate for the patients in December 2015.

All basic clinical departments, including outpatient clinics, inpatient rooms, ICU, Chemo therapy bay, Emergency Assessment Rooms, Radiology Services and Pathology Department were functional at the time of inception at SKMCH&RC Peshawar. Moreover; facilities over there continue to be scaled up to meet the burden of patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining areas.

The Hospital has now completed three successful years of operations, and has seen a steady increase in the number of consultant physicians working at the hospital, as well as in the number of inpatient and chemotherapy beds. In early 2019, our new, state-of-the-art Radiation Oncology Department will begin functioning in Peshawar. Following on from this, we plan to start construction of the operating rooms in the Peshawar hospital, with a view to commencing surgical services there during 2020.

At SKMCH&RC Peshawar, a new 1.5T MRI system was installed in 2018. This is the latest generation MRI machine with a wide bore system of highest specifications available as per current industry standards. It is capable of delivering very high quality whole body imaging solutions while maintaining high resolution. This new MRI provides a completely silent environment with an audio-visual display system and reduced scan times, thus ensuring maximal patient comfort.