Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-Federal Minister for Housing & Works Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema has said that the government is negotiating with World Bank for the approval of funds for mega sewerage projects in big cities and towns of Bahawalpur district.

He informed that these projects would be executed in city Ahmedpur East, Yezman, Khairpur Tamewali and Hasilpur, adding that he is also making efforts to include Samasatta town in this list as well.

He was talking to a delegation of PML-Q office-bearers and workers at his residence here who called on him under the leadership o PML-Q district president Syed Salahuddin Ahmed Jeelani and general secretary Chaudhry Tariq Majeed.

On the occasion, member of the PML-Q delegation drew attention of the ministers towards civic problems being faced by people in different towns of Bahawalpur district.

The minister assured the delegation that mega sewerage projects would be approved soon while other issues confronted by the rural and urban populace would also be resolved in different phases.

He directed PML-Q leaders to organise party at gross-root level and help downtrodden without any discrimination.

MPA VISITS YHQ HOSPITAL

PTI MPA Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi visited THQ Civil Hospital Ahmedur East and inspected its emergency and other wards.

MS Dr Abdul Ghani Sheikh and former MS Dr Aurangzeb Malik briefed the MPA about shortage of medical officers and paramedical staff besides necessary medicines.

The MPA assured the management that all-out efforts would be made to provide maximum health facilities to inhabitants of Sub-division Ahmedpur East and for the purpose, the Punjab government will release required funds.