Rawalpindi - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday was apprised by a representative of Defence Ministry that senior lawyer Col (Retd) Inam Ur Rahim was under custody of the ministry.

Col (Retd) Inam Ur Rahim went missing mysteriously a couple of days ago from his residence and his son approached police and the apex court for recovery of his missing father.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf took up hearing in the petition filed by Hussnain Inam, son of the missing lawyer.

During the proceedings, a representative of Ministry of Defence appeared before the court and submitted that Col (Retd) Inam Ur Rahim Advocate was in their custody and is also being interrogated by the officials.

Opposing the comments of the representative of Ministry of Defence, the council for missing lawyer argued before the apex court that ministry or any of its officers is not authorised by law to keep any citizen in detention or launch investigation against him or her. He added Inam was kidnapped forcefully from his home by unknown persons while police were not ready to register a case against the kidnappers.

On this, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf snubbed the representative of Ministry of Defence and summoned an additional attorney general to explain as how a ministry could kidnap and detain a citizen.

The Justice put off the proceeding till Friday (today). A group of unknown men picked up Col (retd) Inam Ur Rahim Advocate from his home on December 17, 2019 and shifted him to some unknown location.

In an application, filed by Hussnain with police, mentioned unknown persons came and picked up my father from home in Askari 14-housing scheme of Garrison city.

He said neither police nor any other law enforcement agency cooperated with him for recovery of his father. “That’s why I filed petition with LHC for recovery of my father,” he said.