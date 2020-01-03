Share:

Lahore - PAT leader Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri on Thursday alleged the government has changed but nothing has been done for the martyrs and innocent captives of Model Town incident. In his statement, he sarcastically extended greetings to PM Imran saying that the law in Naya Pakistan has become equal for everyone as culprits are free to go abroad while the imprisoned victims of Model Town tragedy are handcuffed even in the operation theatres.

He said the real minds behind the massacre are roaming freely whereas 107 workers who protested peacefully were sentenced to imprisonment. He asserted that even after five and a half years of the tragedy, there has been no fair trial. “Is this the Naya Pakistan where the law is equal for everyone?” he raised question.

Dr expressed grief saying: “I am extremely grieved to see the inhumane treatment of arrested PAT workers, two of which have died in jail and despite [being] critically ill, their bail applications are not even heard.”