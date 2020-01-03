Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the state-of-the-art Allama Iqbal Industrial City in Faisalabad today (Friday).

According to details, the project will be completed in five years with investment worth Rs400 billion. It will also ensure employment to 0.3 million people.

Talking to newsmen in Faisalabad, Chairman Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Allama Iqbal Industrial City has been planned over an area of four thousand acres.

The PM will also inaugurate the first shelter home in Faisalabad, which has been constructed over four kanal area.