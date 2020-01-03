Share:

Aattock - Rescue 1122 Attock responded to 16,332 emergency calls during the last year and rescued 17,722 individuals while on the other hand 390,000 irrelevant calls were received which caused wastage of time and resources as well.

Incharge Rescue 1122 Dr Ashfaq Mian said this while talking to this correspondent. While giving details of the annual performance he said that total 405,413 calls were received which include 16,332 emergency calls including 2,473 road traffic accidents, 11,216 medical emergencies , 297 fire incidents and 27 calls were related to drowning.

He said that in response to these cases, 7,202 individuals were provided on the spot first aid, 10,518 individuals were shifted to hospitals while 10,310 patients were shifted to Rawalpindi from DHQ Hospital Attock as referral cases.