Okara - The University of Okara’s Institute of Pure & Applied Zoology (IPAZ), in collaboration with the Fisheries and Wildlife Departments of the Punjab Government, has planned to set up a state-of-the-art research centre where various species of fish and silk warms will be breaded.

In this regard, the experts from the provincial fisheries and wildlife departments visited the campus and collected samples of water and soil in order to prepare a feasibility report. The team also met with Director IPAZ Dr Muhammad Wajid and the Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar.

They discussed technical support they could provide for the establishment of the research center. The Vice Chancellor directed Dr. Wajid to expedite the process so that the students could get an opportunity of real-time research at the campus. According to the university spokesperson, the UO dwells on an area of 208 acres with Lower Bari Doaab Canal flowing at one side, and the administration is focused on tapping on the available natural resources in a bid to create innovative research facilities for the students. The IPAZ has also planned to set up a small-scale zoo at the campus in future. That zoo will be used for both the research purposes as well as for recreation of the general public.