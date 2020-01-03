Share:

SUKKUR - At least three people were killed when a residential building collapsed on Thursday in Hussaini Road area.

As many as 12 people have been pulled out of the rubble so far, while nine of them — including two minors — were shifted to the Civil Hospital Sukkur, Deputy Commissioner Rana Adeel said.

After the incident, Sukkur Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahaisar, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Tassawur, Mayor Arsalan Islam Shaikh and SSP Irfan Samo immediately reached the spot and got started the rescue works. Further, Rangers and Army personnel reached the site and were carrying out the rescue operation, Adeel added, noting that heavy machinery to lift the rubble had been brought in.

According to area people, the families of two brothers comprising 20 family members belonging to Mughal community were residing came under the debris.

Orders to evacuate the buildings in the surrounding areas were also issued while all hospitals in the city were put on high-alert, the DC said. He also refuted the claims of the area’s residents — who had said two or three families lived here — and clarified that only one family resided in the building and four brothers lived there with their families.

Earlier, it was reported that the rescue mission faced severe issues as the area was dimly-lit. The collapse had damaged an 11KV electric wire that provided electricity to the area. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the incident and ordered Sukkur Commissioner to immediately provide medical aid to the wounded people.

Shah also advised the authorities to provide a report explaining the cause of collapse.