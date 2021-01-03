Share:

FAISALABAD - Five more patients died of the COVID-19 in the city while 16 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

According to the health de­partment spokesperson, 1,045 coronavirus tests were con­ducted in public and private sector laboratories. He said that total active cases in Fais­alabad were 613, while 6,211 patients had so far been recov­ered. He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital for the COVID-19 patients, adding that 98 patients, including 31 confirmed, were under treat­ment at the Allied Hospital while 25, including three con­firmed, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.